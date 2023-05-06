Online and in-person registration is open for the Brite Lake fishing derby to be held May 20. The derby is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children with a $5 sibling discount. Prices will increase for registration on the day of the event. A valid California fishing license is required for everyone 16 years of age and older.
Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 5 a.m. and the event will run from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with final weigh-ins at 1:05 p.m. In-person check-in and registration will also be offered from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on May 19, the day before the event.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase on the day of the derby.
Contest categories are set for ages 0-9, 10-15 and 16-and up. The event also includes a one-month opportunity to catch tagged fish for a cash prize.
Register online at tvrpd.org or at the TVRPD office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For information call 822-3228.
