Are you concerned about the direction that our country is taking? Do you feel helpless to change what is happening? There is one way that we can effect change: talk to the Creator and Master of the universe.
We invite you to join us at noon in front of Tehachapi City Hall on Thursday, May 5, for a one-hour meeting to pray for our nation. Tennison Shetler of Christian Life Assembly will lead some praise songs, and there will be a short message. The majority of the time will be spent praying for our country.
At 7 p.m., there will be an All-City Church Service, which will be hosted this year by St. Jude’s Anglican Church at 1200 S. Curry St. Wes Clare, the church’s pastor, will bring the message, Teri Harrington will lead songs of praise, and once again we will pray extensively for the country.
These meetings will clearly be Christian in nature, but we encourage people of all faiths to make this a special day of prayer for our country.
Brian Drucker is Tehachapi area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer.
