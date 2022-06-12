Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Dave Phillips, Maze and Puzzle designer Insights Talk, at 4 p.m. June 25 at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29541 Rolling Oak Drive in Bear Valley Springs.
Phillips has designed puzzles for Reader's Digest, Highlights, National Geographic World, Die Zeit, Ranger Rick, Omni, Games, Scientific American and United Features Syndicate. He has also created jigsaw puzzle mazes for Hallmark and die cut puzzle mazes for DaMert.
Phillips has designed and produced electronic puzzles and logic titles for CD-i, Smart Games and eGames. He and partner Rob Hafey own eBrainyGames, an electronic game development company.
Since 2000, Phillips has partnered with Hugh McPherson of MaizeQuest, a corn maze company, to design corn mazes, interactive games and walk-through mazes (such as bamboo, hedge and fence) for locations throughout the United States, Canada and England.
Phillip moved to the U.S. with his family from England in 1960 at 9 years old. He became a naturalized citizen at 25 and wrote his first book, "Graphic and Op Art Mazes," at 26.
He and his wife, Pam, moved to Bear Valley Springs two years ago.
Come hear his fascinating stories from his life's work, making fun for us all.
For more information or a gate pass call Michelle at 661-972-2519 or Anya at 661-435-0667.
Michelle Miller is publicity chair of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
