Drumming up the Christmas spirit is Salvation Army bell ringer Myla Kilchrist.
The local resident and New Mexico transplant learned the steel drums while living in New Mexico.
“While still in high school, I joined a local group of community drummers and we toured various cities around the state performing," Kilchrist said.
She has been playing for more than 10 years and this is her second year as a Salvation Army bell (drum) ringer.
She said her favorite holiday musical piece to play is “Angles We Have Heard On High" and yes, of course, "Little Drummer Boy."
