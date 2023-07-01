Jon Hammond, whose accomplishments include researching and writing about the human and natural history of the Greater Tehachapi Area, knows a lot about oak trees.
“Before Tehachapi was settled, old-timers said you could travel from Monolith to (the area now known as) Stallion Springs without leaving the shade of an oak tree,” he said.
“When I was a kid, I wanted to see how many native oaks were left in the city of Tehachapi. I rode my bike around and looked everywhere, and there was only one — a blue oak growing on property owned by the Ursua family,” he noted.
The tree still grows on the corner of Green and I streets, north of the railroad tracks in the city near Pioneer Park, Hammond said, adding that valley oaks and blue oaks are native to the Tehachapi Valley.
There have been efforts to plant oaks within the city, he said, including a recent project of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District to plant oaks and another native tree, incense cedar, on school campuses.
Hammond and two other TRCD Board of Directors members — Julia Barraclough and Cheryl Casdorph — were recognized for that effort at the June 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.
“They’re absolutely beautiful,” Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said of the trees planted at the schools. “They are beautifying our campuses,” she said, “and our students were involved and appreciating the beauty that surrounds us here in Tehachapi. So thank you for all your efforts to make this happen.
Larson-Everson said three valley oaks and two incense cedars were planted at each of the district’s schools. She said the 15- to 25-gallon trees were all about 7 feet tall.
Hammond said the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District provided funding for the project, while the plant nursery JBD Sales Inc., of Cummings Valley, provided the trees at about half the regular retail price.
He said school staff also helped by identifying good spots for the new trees and digging holes in advance.
“Cooperating and student participation resulted in 30 new trees being planted,” Hammond said. “We call this the ‘Trees for Schools’ project and would like to continue to do it for years to come so that at the end of 10 years, we could say three or four hundred trees have been planted on Tehachapi campuses.”
Oak trees live an average of 300 to 600 years, he said, adding that the trees will benefit Tehachapi long into the future.
He noted that in recent years the city of Tehachapi has also planted oak trees.
“There are now hundreds and hundreds of Valley Oaks within the city of Tehachapi and we want to make thousands,” he told members of the school board.
In an article published in Tehachapi News in 2011, Hammond wrote that when newcomers began to settle the Tehachapi Valley, oaks were cut down to clear fields for planting or provide firewood. Many trees that once grew in the area that is now the city were cut down in mass during the 1870s when the railroad arrived.
“By 1939, there was still one enormous valley oak … in downtown Tehachapi on Green Street,” he wrote, south of the BeeKay Theater. The last old valley oak grew in the vicinity of Centennial Plaza and was taken down that year to make room for the construction of Bandhauer’s Market (the current location of The Village Collective).
