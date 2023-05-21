Tehachapi’s traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29, sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
The parade will begin at South Mill and West F streets at 10 a.m. and end at Philip Marx Central Park.
The ceremony will immediately follow the parade at the park, Mojave and East E streets in downtown Tehachapi.
The public is invited to participate in the parade with a reminder from TVRPD that the purpose of the parade is to honor the fallen, not to advertise. The use of American flags in parade entries is highly encouraged.
Parade entry forms and other information are online at tvrpd.org/events/memorial-day-ceremony.
