Tehachapi’s Memorial Day events have been announced and according to Key Budge, committee member, will again include a parade and traditional ceremony at Philip Marx Central Park.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, with staging at the former Kmart parking lot, 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. From Mulberry Street the parade will head east on F Street, ending at Philip Marx Central Park where the traditional Memorial Day ceremony will take place.
Participant applications are available at several locations:
• City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.
• Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
• Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, 490 W. D St.
For more information contact American Legion Commander Kent Davey by email, kodavey@gmail.com.
