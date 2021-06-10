Military history enthusiasts! We are proud to invite you to a military history authors' book signing, hosted by the Kern County Museum.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the museum, 3810 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. Several of Kern County’s top military history authors with sign and offer their books at discounted prices.
Authors’ book topics include: the eastern front and Normandy campaign in World War II; the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan; the Israeli Air Force and wars in the Middle East; and the Vietnam War.
Join us! Talk with our authors, listen to military history lectures, and enjoy food and refreshments. And, most importantly, purchase terrific books signed by their authors.
To learn more, call or email Dr. Craig Luther at 303-8884; luther.craig@yahoo.com. Note: $10 admission for non-museum members.
Dr. Craig Luther is a local author.
