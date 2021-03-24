The year of COVID changed things for Margaret Veszpeller at Mill Street Kitchen. Friday March 13, 2020 Margaret remembers going home and thinking, “If I can’t do catering, I won’t have a business.” But once again, her entrepreneurial spirit emerged and she thought, “I know how to cook good food, great pies, delicious cheesecakes and I have a storefront, so let’s focus on that.”
And that she did, with freshly prepared meals to go Monday through Friday, a family can pick up a freshly made meal for a quick homemade taste to sit down and enjoy.
The Storefront has a huge selection of gifts for every occasion.
* European oils & vinegars
* Gourmet loose leaf & bagged teas
* Mineral salts
* Jams & jellies
* Salsas & chutney
* Honey
* Specialty popcorn
* Pies galore
Margaret loves sharing tastings of her 40 different European oils and vinegars. They are perfect for salads, roasted vegetables, meats, even drizzled over ice cream. Customers enjoy perusing more than 50 flavors of loose leaf and bagged teas with a great selection of tea pots and serving ideas.
Or you can choose from a variety of perfectly blended herbed mineral salts full of electrolytes that are great for seasoning your favorite dishes. Select uniquely flavored jams, jellies, salsas and chutney to accent a charcuterie board or add a special touch to any meal. Margaret has raw unfiltered flavored honey, honey sticks and honey truffles to take home. You will also find specialty popcorn and an array of unique treats to pick from. There is something for everyone, with more products arriving weekly!
Margaret and Mill Street Kitchen invite you to drop in and awaken your senses! To learn about the Easter Take Home Brunch menu go to our facebook page at tehachapie@millstreetkitchen
