A garden soiree in the Regency period is the theme for this year’s Miss Tehachapi pageant. Nine young ladies are competing for titles in five age groups. According to Pageant Director Debbie Rea, the event will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Cummings Valley Elementary School. The event is open to the public, with tickets priced at $10 each.
Last year’s Tehachapi royalty are wrapping up their terms, and four reigning queens are also competing in this year’s contest.
In 2022, the royal court included Miss Tehachapi Kylie Kaczmarczyk, Teen Miss Tehachapi Ana Orozco, Junior Miss Tehachapi Aubree Ellis, Young Miss Tehachapi Kaia Hutchinson and Tiny Miss Tehachapi Alexis Hernandez.
Earlier this year, in a post on Facebook, Kaczmarczyk encouraged girls to participate in this year’s pageant.
“This is not a beauty pageant and is nonprofit,” she said. “The queens represent our town through community service, parades, and other events. This is a great opportunity to boost life and communication skills.”
Rea said participants — ages 4 to 19 — each determine a platform and will participate in a variety of activities leading up to the pageant.
On April 30, the contestants will each have a private interview with a panel of judges, she said. Their scores in the interview will be included in their pageant day scores.
On pageant night, the girls will be introduced in a fun fashion of their choice, Rea said — something that emulates their personality.
“This part is not judged,” she added. “It is the first look at the girls before the speeches. It gets the nerves out before the speeches and the formal gown modeling.”
Next, the girls will recite speeches using costumes or props that follow the pageant’s theme. The final category of the pageant is formal gown modeling.
Competing this year are Samantha Baker, Aubree Ellis, Brixley Gomien, Alexis Marie Hernandez, Kaia Hutchinson, Ana Orozco, Arianna Pascual, Leilani Pascual and Brielle Rae Silva.
Baker, 10, is the daughter of Stacy Baker and Michael Baker. She enjoys getting down and dirty with her chickens, horseback riding at the Wild Hope Ranch, and acting with the local acting school TADA. She hopes to win the Young Miss Tehachapi to bring more attention to her platform, “Helping Hands,” to help as many people and animals as possible.
Ellis is the daughter of Monte and Reanon Ellis and the current Junior Miss Tehachapi. She has a green belt in Taekwondo and enjoys cooking, crafting, gardening and taking care of animals. She has started a small seed exchange called Aubree’s Garden and provides seeds for people to start their own gardens and exchanges seeds with others.
Gomien, 5, is the daughter of Brandy Grantham and Andrew Gomien. She has many interests including reading, dancing and singing. She loves socializing, cats and being outdoors and thinks it fun to stay in hotels and go swimming while traveling. Brixley is full of energy and loves to play dress-up.
Hernandez, 6, is the daughter of David and Cynthia Hernandez. She is the current Tiny Miss Tehachapi and is competing for Little Miss Tehachapi 2023. As the daughter of a retired military family, her platform is very close to her heart. It is “22 A Day,” a reference to the military suicide awareness movement. Every fourth Saturday, she volunteers to serve at the Kern County Honor Flight Breakfast.
Hutchinson, 11, is the daughter of Nicole Carroll and Gannon Hutchinson. She is the current Young Miss Tehachapi and has been part of the Tehachapi pageant since 2016. An avid reader, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and anything to do with nature and animals. Her platform is helping animals, especially rescues and sanctuaries.
Orozco, 16, is the daughter of Irma Orozco and Gabriel Orozco. She is the current Teen Miss Tehachapi. Her favorite hobbies include cheerleading and helping the community with her sister queens. She also enjoys reading and hanging out with friends.
Ariana Pascual, 10, is the daughter of Kory West Pascual and Michael Pascual. She loves dressing up and has enjoyed traveling across the United States to Kentucky. She enjoys her classes at Tompkins Elementary School, especially math, and hopes to go to school to be a gymnast or cheerleading coach. She loves babies, making funny silly videos and is crazy about lip gloss.
Leilani Pascual, 12, is also the daughter of Kory West Pascual and Michael Pascual. She is a student at Jacobsen Middle School. She loves to teach others about “our pretty hidden gem of a small town” and is running for Tehachapi Junior Miss because she wants to be more involved with the community. She enjoys skateboarding, sports, music and more.
Silva, 7, is the daughter of Heather Silva and Berto Silva and is competing for the Little Miss Tehachapi title. Her hobbies include playing basketball and taking hunting and fishing trips with her dad all over California and going to Disneyland with her parents and siblings every chance she gets. A second-grader, she enjoys drawing and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
Note: Photos of Ariana and Leilani Pascual were not submitted for publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.