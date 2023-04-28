A garden soiree in the Regency period is the theme for this year’s Miss Tehachapi pageant to be held on Saturday, May 6, at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
Nine young ladies are competing for titles in five age groups. The event is open to the public, with tickets priced at $10 each.
Last year’s Tehachapi royalty are wrapping up their terms, and four reigning queens are also competing in this year’s contest.
In 2022, the royal court included Miss Tehachapi Kylie Kaczmarczyk, Teen Miss Tehachapi Ana Orozco, Junior Miss Tehachapi Aubree Ellis, Young Miss Tehachapi Kaia Hutchinson and Tiny Miss Tehachapi Alexis Hernandez.
Competing this year are Samantha Baker, Aubree Ellis, Brixley Gomien, Alexis Marie Hernandez, Kaia Hutchinson, Ana Orozco, Arianna Pascual, Leilani Pascual and Brielle Rae Silva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.