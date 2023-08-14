You are invited to be among the first to view the finished banner that will adorn the Mountain Festival Beer Garden.
This incredible 90-foot banner was designed and created by JR Long from Tehachapi Signs and it is spectacular. It is a historical representation of a different side of Tehachapi's history. Not only does it display a visual timeline of Tehachapi's history, it also includes several brands that were used by prominent ranchers throughout history. It is truly a sight to behold.
See it at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Aspen Builder's Activity Center Gym.
Clare Scotti is executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
