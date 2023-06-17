More than a dozen local businesses are expected to participate in the Make-A-Wish Stars & Stripes Campaign during July, according to Ashley Sodergren, director of development for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.
In cooperation with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, the nonprofit organization held a kickoff for the campaign on June 14 at P-Dubs.
Sodergren said she expects more businesses will be added to the list, but already a number have signed on and will offer paper stars to recognize donations made to Make-A-Wish at their businesses next month.
Signed up so far are 1st Priority Vehicle Registration, AltaOne Federal Credit Union, Kelcy's Restaurant, Mountain Bowling P-Dubs, RE/MAX Tehachapi, Red House BBQ, SpaceFlow Yoga, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Witt's Everything for the Office and WM.
Representatives of Terra-Gen were on hand to present a check for $2,500 for the fundraiser. Added to the $10,000 donation made by Sim Sanitation, Inc., during a separate event on June 1, the fundraiser is already off to a good start. The event was held earlier because the Simunovich family was unable to attend the June 14 kickoff, chamber President Jeanette Pauer said.
Make-A-Wish Kiddos Celia, Emilyn, Madison, Scarlett and Super Logan were on hand for the event and Sodergren shared information about the organization and its efforts.
Two young princesses from the Miss Tehachapi court — Young Miss Tehachapi Sabrina Baker and Little Miss Tehachapi Lexi Hernandez were also present.
Sodergren also presented P-Dubs and Mountain Bowling with a certificate of appreciation during the event.
For more information, contact Pauer at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd., call 822-4180 or send an email to chamber@tehachapi.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
