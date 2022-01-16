With much preparation for visiting conference officials and the president of the church headquarters in Los Angeles and former pastors, Tehachapi SDA Church celebrated a much-awaited day to burn their mortgage document. Debt-free for months during the pandemic, the ceremony wasn’t held until Dec. 4, 2021.
It was a day devoted to reminiscing about the beginnings of the church. Starting in April 1993, they broke ground on five rocky acres on Woodford-Tehachapi Road south of Schout Road, which was no easy task and aptly nicknamed by a few as the “Church on the Rock.”
While the Fellowship Hall was being constructed, charter members continued to rent the Community Church in downtown Tehachapi where they worshipped on Saturday Sabbaths, raised funds and planned for Sunday work bees. After enduring delays, winter cold, and other issues, the Fellowship Hall was completed in three and a half years, but by May 2008, they needed to advance the second phase of their plan — the Main Sanctuary, which would be more adequate for their growing membership.
With a mortgage agreement with the Southern California Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists and donations and pledges from faithful parishioners, the Main Sanctuary was built and completed in about one year in April 2009 and the mortgage contract ended June 2020. This was cause for much jubilee, especially with the original charter members who have had a presence here in Tehachapi for 50 years. It was a jubilee indeed for Harold and Sharron Bullard, who came to Tehachapi in 1970!
The Tehachapi SDA Church welcomes everyone who wishes to worship with them every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 20335 Woodford-Tehachapi Road south of Schout Road. You will find Pastor Jose Gutierrez and church members friendly people.
If you need more information, call 661-822-1174, or visit the website at tehachapica.adventistchurch.org or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TehachapiSeventhDayAdventistChurch/ or the YouTube channel, where they have videos of their Sabbath worship services. If you want to learn about last day events such as the Armageddon, the Anti-Christ, 666, Millennium, One-World Order, they have videos on a series: “Decoding Bible Prophecy,” which was held July 28 to Aug. 15, 2021.
Gina Furbeyre is bulletin secretary and newsletter editor for Tehachapi Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
