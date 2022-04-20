Moses Master Carpet is locally owned and operated family business, located right in the heart of downtown Tehachapi. Established in 1995, they have been in business for 28 years.
Moshe and Adrianne Mizrache are usually to be found behind the counter at the rear of the store on Tehachapi Boulevard. Back there, the walls are covered with family photos, collages commemorating friends and accomplishments, and knickknacks that make you feel like you’re in a place of business with a heart for people and community. They’re kind and welcoming.
Like a lot of married couples, they sometimes interrupt each other or finish each other’s sentences. According to Adrianne, they are sure to fight at least once a day, whether they need to or not. Tempers always cool at the mention of lunch, however, so things never get too heated. Besides, it’s hard to think they’re seriously angry when they smile or wink in the middle of an argument.
When asked the secret of their success, Moshe said that they buy in bulk to get the best possible prices and then pass the savings on to their customers. They refrain from marking up their prices too much because they want to keep their customers happy. After all, happy customers are usually repeat customers, and often become friends.
Moses Master Carpet is much more than just a carpet store. They offer a variety of products and services. Besides the expected selection of gorgeous, high-quality carpeting, they offer hardwood and laminate flooring, vinyl planks and ceramic tile options. The showroom is packed with samples and swatches of various types and brands of flooring.
Moses Master Carpet is your one-stop shop for all your flooring and floor-care needs. In addition to flooring, they offer services that include carpet cleaning and repairs, carpet binding and re-stretching, and even emergency services for water damage. They carry Urine Off for cat and dog accidents as well, because I’m sure we can all agree, animal lovers should have access to superior products for dealing with that sort of mess on their beautiful floors!
Moses Master Carpet has a large inventory of waterproof vinyl planks and carpet on hand.
Moshe and Adrianne are offering discounts on selected flooring to help get your spring home improvement project going. The right flooring can make your home feel completely new and refreshed.
Moshe and Adrianne invite you to come to the store and browse the large selection to find the perfect flooring choice to fit your home and budget. Entering the store you will be warmly greeted and within minutes you will feel like you have been welcomed into the family. Your only dilemma will be selecting from all the choices which beautiful piece of flooring.
Moshe and Adrianne are proud to give a shout-out to their grandson James Wight, who is a solar broker for Simple Power. Adrianne said she is so happy with their solar system that was installed by Simple Power.
Moses Master Carpet is located at 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Phone number is 661-822-6959.
