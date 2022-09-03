Mountain Chalkers Studio will host a Vendor & Artisan Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 20221 W. Valley Blvd. in Old Town Tehachapi.
It will feature 10 vendors including homemade tacos and shaved ice. Customers can enjoy a variety of vendor crafts featuring handcrafted stickers and patches, crochet wear, arts and crafts, rustic signs, seasonal wreaths, natural soaps and bodycare, home decor, apparel, art supplies and stencils, wood crafts, garden decor and more.
There is no cost to attend. Customers may sit down and eat in the food area at the event.
Alicia Miller
Mountain Chalkers Studio, Owner
