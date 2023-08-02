Promptly at noon, no matter where you are in downtown Tehachapi, you’ll hear the deep vibrating roar of 185 engines as they echo off the buildings and mountains. This is "Thunder on the Mountain." The sound of the engines has delighted crowds since 1997. Originally created by the Tehachapi Car Club, Thunder on the Mountain has only missed one year, and is an exciting addition to the Mountain Festival.
Thunder on the Mountain is organized by local car enthusiasts, volunteers, sponsors and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The Tehachapi community pulls together every year to showcase these amazing cars and the pride of Tehachapi.
The majority of the cars and motorcycles on display are either restored by the owner or preserved by a loving family member. Each of these vehicles has a unique story to tell and the owners take pride in sharing them. Come to Green and F streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The thunder starts at noon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.