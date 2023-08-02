Bryan Frye began his rodeo career at the bucking chutes as a bull rider. After 10 years of riding bulls, he and his wife, Melissa, started a family, and it was time for a change. He wanted to continue his rodeo career and had an opportunity to announce a local bull riding and hasn’t looked back since. He has announced rodeos, rough stock events and motorsport events throughout the Western United States for 20 years now.
Bryan is a member of the PRCA and the Challenge of Champions Tour. Bryan and his wife, Melissa, who is a PRCA music director, rodeo together as often as they can. They have two wonderful children: their 20-year-old daughter, Ashtyn, is a student at the University of Arizona (Bear Down Cats). Their 16-year-old son, Kolton, is also heavily involved in rodeo as a bullfighter.
When they are not on the rodeo trail, they enjoy playing golf, family vacations, spending time with their dachshunds, Bandit and Luna. They hope their love of rodeo produces a fantastic rodeo performance today for you and your family to enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.