This year we have added a third day of rodeo fun! And we have an opportunity for all our local businesses and groups to win $2,500 for the charity of their choice!
For four-man calf dressing on Sunday, gather your team of four and enter up. You will start in the arena and when we open the chutes, your team will catch a calf and work as a team to dress it. The first to get their calf across the finish line wins $2,500 for the charity of their choice!
