The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is hosting the beer garden yet again and this year will be one for the books. Sponsored by P-Dubs Mountain Bowling, this refreshing island will keep you comfortable all day. Do some shopping, grab a delicious meal and look for a fenced space wrapped in an incredible banner depicting Tehachapi’s history. On the other side of the banner, you’ll enjoy cold beer under the misters and live music. You aren’t going to want to leave.
Money raised from this year’s beer garden will support the Chamber’s varied programs for small businesses, entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations and more. Sit back and enjoy while supporting the community. Cheers!
