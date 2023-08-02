Before heading to any of the festival events on Saturday, Aug. 19, come enjoy a pancake breakfast sponsored by Christian Life Assembly. Come to American Legion Squadron post 221 located at 125 E. F St., where members of CLA’s Kids Life program will serve hot pancakes and sides.
Breakfast will be available between 7 and 9:30 a.m. The girls and boys of Kids Life will be serving their traditional all-you-can-eat Mountain Festival Pancake Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
Kids Life provides Christian training for boys and girls ages 3 through 12. At Kids Life, children learn how to strengthen themselves spiritually, physically, mentally and socially, while equipping families to become the spiritual epicenter of the child’s life.
Kids Life meets weekly at Christian Life Assembly on Sundays from 8 to 10:45 am.
Please feel free to contact the church for more information: 661-822-3813
