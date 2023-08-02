Philip Marx Central Park is going to be a favorite place during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival with the Arts and Crafts Fair. Everyone in the family will enjoy browsing dozens of arts and crafts vendors, indulging in a variety of cuisine, playing at the Kid Zone, dancing to live music, and even imbibing at the beer garden.
With nearly 100 vendors present, guests will find jewelry, wood carvings, charcuterie boards, clothing, soaps, children’s toys, metalwork, skin care products, artwork, decor, and so much more. Several local businesses and organizations will also have community information available at their booths. Satisfy your appetite with delicious tacos, bbq, hot sandwiches, greek cuisine, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, cookies, cotton candy and more. Local breweries and wineries will be pouring glasses at the beer garden, situated near the stage.
Children will have a blast jumping in several bounce houses, having their faces painted and playing games with friends. Meet members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and purchase a commemorative t-shirt for the event. Come to Philip Marx Center Park August 19th & 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and enjoy another great side of Tehachapi.
Local Artists and Craftsmen at the 60th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival
List of Vendors: The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have the following vendors at the Diamond Anniversary of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival
- 1 Rusty Cowboy
- 32 Below
- 395 Flaire
- A Hearts Design
- Amanda Failla
- Auntie Bee’s Handmade Jewelry
- Awesome Rocks
- Beauty Karma
- Bits O Kits
- Bizuri Ice Cream
- Bleu Lavender
- Bria’s Bows and Things
- CA Highway Patrol
- Chicken Chimes and More
- Clever Creations
- Coastal Wood
- Croc Planet
- Cruising Cone
- Cutco Cutlery
- Cute Things by Candi
- Dickey’s Barbeque
- Dogs on the Run
- Dawn Jones Design
- Envirojewels
- Family Custom Creations
- Family Life Pregnancy Center
- The Grub Buggy
- Happy Creations by CM
- Hillbilly Flannel Co
- Hospice AIM
- Hot Sizzling Grill
- Imagination Depot
- Inspire Me Beauty
- Itoyz
- It’s Me G!
- J&K Crafts
- JCD Creations
- Jasreet
- Jennifer’s LuLaRue
- Jo Dawson
- Julieta Santillan
- JX Style
- Karin Burgess
- Kern Fire Council
- Kern Golden Girls
- Kimemla Skin Care
- Knights of Columbus
- Kris Kris Potter
- Krazed Food Truck
- Krista Kenehan Whimsical Art
- Kristy Arroyo & Garrett Stryker
- Laura’s Boutique
- Larry’s Works of Wood
- Leaf Filter
- Lupita’s Creation
- Medicare Solutions
- Meraki Out West
- Mountain Found Vintage
- NASA
- NRT Code Creation
- Out of the Woods
- Patriot Supply
- Penny Pet
- Purple Butterfly Jewelry Designs
- RC Craft
- ReMax
- Robyn Burgess Metal Art
- S & B Cooks
- Salaheddin Alwan
- Sausage King
- Sawduzz Creations
- The Semerenko Team
- Semper Fries
- Shoreline Boutique
- Silver OE
- Skye Purses
- Sky’s the Limit
- Snow Orthodontics
- Stone Disegno
- Sugar Babe
- Sunny West
- Suzanne Ballet
- Tacos Medina
- Taquitos Jesus
- Taylor Made
- Tehachapi Signs
- Ten Hand Shop
- Tiffany’s House Inc.
- Trippy ALF
- Turned and Burned
- Visions by Verlee
- Wood Family Funeral Services
- Yangchen Gifts
Artists
Kristy Arroyo and Garrett Stryker
Kristy found her love for ceramics in high school many moons ago. After a 28-year break, she rediscovered her passion and started working with clay again. For the last 10 years, Kristy has been enjoying and exploring the many different things clay has to offer. She has truly found her happy place.
Stone Disegno
Alejandra Whittier was born in Puebla, Mexico. In college she studied industrial design and has worked with companies that specialized in furniture and industrial design in Monterey, Ecuador and Puebla. She always had an interest in learning how to make jewelry and started her full time journey when she came to the United States 15 years ago.
Through a lot of trial and error and reading tutorial books, she has now mastered the art of silversmithing and continues to evolve in her jewelry making journey.
“I had worked with metals, worked on big scaled projects and furniture and I knew how to weld things, then to finally learn how to make jewelry. It was a lot of experimenting and willingness to try new things and sometimes that meant failing. But I love wearing beautiful accessories and knowing that each piece has meaning.”
Turned and Burned
Turned and Burned is a husband and wife team that specializes in handcrafted wood items. Roy, the “turned” part of the team, hand turns pens, bowls and other small items. Karin, the “Burned” member, combines technology and natural materials to create functional art pieces.
Karin and Roy are passionate about their respective art forms and look forward to sharing them.
Sugar Babe
Sugar Babe Cotton Candy puts a unique spin on a nostalgic treat. With flavors ranging from Blue Raspberry and Watermelon Pucker to Lavender Lemonade and Strawberry Rose, there is sure to be a flavor for everyone!
Sugar Babe is proud to offer vegan-friendly, gluten-free and organic cotton candy options that are hand-spun. You can purchase fresh delights on a cone or in a package to save for later. Catch Sugar Babe at the Mountain Festival or book them for a special event.
Krista Kenehan
Watercolor painting has opened Krista’s eyes to a whole new world. She continues to be inspired by the beauty that surrounds her. With her love of books and travel, she has discovered a colorful world unrelated to the one she lives in, and she shares her perceptions with her whimsical watercolor paintings and memory art. She is blessed to have been raised in Tehachapi.
