The Pet Parade is sponsored by Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers again this year. Join us for this iconic kids event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 on the Rodeo Grounds. Contest winners can walk in the Mountain Festival parade a week later.
Businesses 2 Follow
Most Popular
Articles
- Bear Valley PD employs technology in effort to stop mail thefts
- Tehachapi Heritage League members heartbroken by vandalism at Errea House Museum
- PHOTO GALLERY: Music, food and family on a summer afternoon
- City, Golden Hills CSD ramp up criticism of water district in grand jury response
- And the winners are ... 3 recognized at Playwrights Palooza
- Donald Peter Brock, 1928-2023
- TUSD students return to school Aug. 9
- Should smartphone use be limited in Tehachapi schools?
- Pen in Hand: First flight ever: a daring 24-year-old pilot braves the Tehachapi Mountains
- State begins western Joshua tree conservation planning effort
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.