Saturday, Aug. 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Bear Mountain Boys
2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Black Gold Cloggers
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Blond Mustard
Sunday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Church Service
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Michael Peters
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Blue Mountain Tribe
Bear Mountain Boys
Bear Mountain Boys, originally formed in Tehachapi in 2002, consists of Tom Lichtenwaldt, Dave Brown and Jim Davis. Devoted to rich three-part vocal harmonies, the Boys offer up a menu of original songs, upbeat gospel numbers, fired-up fiddle tunes and classic covers of artists ranging from bluegrass patriarch Bill Monroe to folk-rock originators, such as CSN&Y, Chris Hillman and Jerry Garcia.
Bear Mountain Boys have performed at various events in and around Tehachapi and most recently at Triassic Vineyards. In 2014, the Boys released their album, Home to Jordan’s Banks, which is available on iTunes, Amazon MP3, CD Baby, Spotify and other streaming websites.
Find Bear Mountain Boys on Facebook and YouTube. Better yet, catch them live and in person!
Black Gold Cloggers
The Black Gold Cloggers demonstration team is from Bakersfield. It is led by Loni and was established 39 years ago. The members of BGC come from the clogging class, which is offered by Bakersfield Recreation and Parks. We meet at Silver Creek Recreation Center, 7011 Harris Road, Bakersfield each Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages, from 7 years and up, are welcomed.
You can come any Thursday evening to see what we do. Then if you think you would like to learn this energetic dance form, come to our beginner class. The date will be on our site. We would love to have you. If you already clog, join our class any time. You can find more information about our club at blackgoldcloggers.webs.com.
Clogging is a percussive dance form. We dance to any music with a good eight count beat. You do not need a partner. The dances are cued as in square dancing. Even as a beginner, you will be doing a dance the first evening of class. As you learn more steps, you will learn more dances. It is a process of building on a foundation. Loni will help you do this.
We enjoy what we do and are excited about dancing at the Tehachapi Mountain Festival again this year. Thank you for having us.
Blond Mustard
Strange name right? The band Blond Mustard has been together for the last 10 years. They are a group of friends who really enjoy music and play locally at the wineries and other local venues. The band plays rock, pop, country and jazz. It’s really all about making good music together.
The group consists of lead singer Gloria (Glo) Yeager, who is well known as a dance instructor in Tehachapi. Glo has worked with numerous artists on a national level, including Steely Dan, Al Wilson, Andy Williams and others.
Pat Shoptaw is the drummer and second lead vocalist. Pat has been playing drums since he was a teenager and has played at hundreds of gigs in LA and elsewhere, even on the Queen Mary.
Phil Serpico is the bassist and backup vocalist. Phil has played for 50 years and drummer Pat and he were studio musicians in LA together. They lay down the solid foundation for the group.In other words, they are the heartbeat.
Keyboard player and vocalist Jerry Mulkins, started the band in 2002. He called it Cheap Yellow Mustard, which turned into Blue Mustard, and then finally, Blond Mustard. If it has “Mustard” in the title, Jerry started the group.
Finally, the guest star is Steve Hall, guitarist. Steve is a local guitar teacher and composer of film soundtracks. He is joining Blond Mustard for the Mountain Festival. All the band members are passionate about making good music and take joy in performing together. They love making music! Come check them out!
Church Service
You’re invited to join Christian Life Assembly for Worship in the Park from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate Jesus Christ in worship led by the CLA Band, as well as a message from Pastor Smith. CLA is a “come as you are” church, so everyone is accepted and welcome. Free doughnuts and coffee will be served as well.
For more information, please visit clatehachapi.com or stop by the church at 920 W. Valley Blvd.
Michael Peters
Michael Peters is a singer-songwriter from Bakersfield. As a kid he got into guitar right around the same time he started attended live shows at Jerry’s Pizza in 2001. Soon after, he discovered country and western music through his grandparents getting him into the greats.
Over the years he has played in rock bands mostly, but since 2018 he decided to start singing and performing live country and western music, both solo acoustic and with his band (The Monsters). His set is a combination of covers from his favorite artist, and original music he wrote himself. Michael plans to continue playing live and will be making a record that’s planned to come out in early 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.