Tom Youngblood grew up in Skokie, Ill. As a young man, He was a two-time state champ in high school competitive speed swimming and diving. He put himself through the art program at the University of Chicago by working at a service station.
The combination became immortal. He migrated to California in 1984 and to Tehachapi in 1994. As an entrepreneur and self creator, Tom built Youngblood Customs, a custom car and hot rod fabrication company. Due to his creative automotive skill and masterful artistry, Tom became renowned within the industry and abroad for his one-of-a kind restorations, customizations and original works of art. Tom was an active contributor to the community and was loved and respected by many. He is dearly missed.
We will be honoring Tom Youngblood and his contributions to the community and custom car culture at this year’s Thunder on the Mountain / Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
