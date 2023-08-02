Mark your calendars for 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 because a brand-new music festival is going to shake things up! The Green Street Get Down is a music festival featuring three local bands: the Soda Crackers, the Mule Skinner Revival Band and 3 Bad Jacks. Craft beer from Tehachapi’s breweries, food and merchandise will be available throughout the event.
This fun event commemorates the installment of Tehachapi’s electricity on July 31, 1915. The city held a street dance on this monumental evening more than 100 years ago, and residents celebrated by waltzing or doing the “Turkey Trot” on the board sidewalk on Green Street.
Now residents and guests will get their groove on under the lights on Green Street. This event is free, so come on over and get down on Green Street.
