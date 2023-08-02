For 10 years Madison McDonald has been selected as the contract act for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and has been nominated five times as one of the Top 5 Contract Acts in the PRCA!
Both Madison and her equine partners have appeared numerous times as stunt doubles on the well-known Canadian TV show "Heartland." She traveled and performed with the amazing Pepe Aguilar.
When Madison is not on the road, she spends her time competing as a WPRA barrel racer, team roping, training horses, teaching clinics, lessons and spending time with all her animals and family.
Madison has been referred to as “one of the most accomplished trick riders in Pro Rodeo today. She is a Superstar!!!!” — Wayne Brooks four-time PRCA Announcer of the Year
