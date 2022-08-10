Before heading to any of the festival events on Saturday, Aug. 20, come and enjoy a fantastic breakfast sponsored by The American Legion Post 221 and prepared by the CLA Kids Life of Tehachapi in the Veterans Hall at 125 E. F St.
Breakfast will be available from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The girls and boys of Kids Life will be serving their traditional “all you can eat” Mountain Festival Pancake Breakfast. This famous breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. This delicious breakfast is available within steps of the festival parade.
Kids Life provides Christian training for boys and girls ages 3 through 12. At Kids Life, children learn how to strengthen themselves spiritually, physically, mentally and socially, while equipping families to become the spiritual epicenter of the child’s life.
Kids Life meets weekly at Christian Life Assembly on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Please feel free to contact them at 661-822-3813 for more information.
