Friday, Aug. 18
7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds - Dennison Road
7 p.m.: Karaoke with DJ Eric at the V.F.W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Saturday, Aug. 19
7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Inc Activity Center/ West Park; mass race starts at 7am.
7-9:30 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, American Legion Post 221, 125 E. F St.
8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade Line-Up, (F and Mullberry St)
10 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade (Runs along F Street)
10 a.m.- 5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Phillip Marx Central Park
2-5 p.m.: Big Game Ticket band performs at V.F.W.
6 to 10 p.m.: Green Street Get Down, Green and F streets
6 to 10 p.m.: Fistful of Nickels performs at V.F.W.
7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds - Dennison Road
Sunday, Aug. 20
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Thunder on the Mountain, 115 S. Robinson St. - Start previewing cars at 9 a.m. Thunder will commence at noon.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Phillip Marx Central Park
