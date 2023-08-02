Friday, Aug. 18

7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds - Dennison Road

7 p.m.: Karaoke with DJ Eric at the V.F.W. Tehachapi Blvd.

Saturday, Aug. 19

7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Inc Activity Center/ West Park; mass race starts at 7am.

7-9:30 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, American Legion Post 221, 125 E. F St.

8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade Line-Up, (F and Mullberry St)

10 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade (Runs along F Street)

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Phillip Marx Central Park

2-5 p.m.: Big Game Ticket band performs at V.F.W.

6 to 10 p.m.: Green Street Get Down, Green and F streets

6 to 10 p.m.: Fistful of Nickels performs at V.F.W.

7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds - Dennison Road

Sunday, Aug. 20

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Thunder on the Mountain, 115 S. Robinson St. - Start previewing cars at 9 a.m. Thunder will commence at noon.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair & Park Festival, Phillip Marx Central Park

