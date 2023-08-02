The fun starts with inflatable bounce houses, obstacle course racing to the slide and a Bungee Run. Kids of all ages will enjoy professional face painting designs. Let’s not forget the great prizes that will be raffled off with your chance to win a Backyard Movie Rental Package, Lil’ Bounce Party Rental Package or Lil’ Water Slide Package, as well as small fun prizes to celebrate 60 years of Mountain Festival!
All day wristbands will be available for $10.
Single use tickets will be for available for $3.
Raffle wheel will start at $5 for 2 spins, and $3 for a single spin.
Large Raffle will be $20.
