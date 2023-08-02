Tehachapi knows how to put on a parade, and the Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade never fails to impress. Each year, nearly 75 small businesses, organizations, youth groups and others take part in the parade.
This year, citizen of the year Dal Bunn will be marshal, riding in a convertible Corvette. You’ll also see Tehachapi’s queens, rodeo stars, marching bands, color guards, local celebrities and more. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the intersection of F and Mulberry streets and will end at Phillip Marx Central Park, allowing for viewers to follow the parade to the Arts and Crafts Fair, live music, beer garden, food trucks and fun zone.
Parade entries are judged by the Parade Committee and winners will be announced at 1:20 p.m. at Central Park. Don’t miss this fun community event!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.