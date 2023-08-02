Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s annual Mountain Gallop 5K will take place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. This event is sponsored by Waste Management and takes place in cooperation with the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
This is a family friendly event for participants of all ages whether you run, jog or walk. This route will take you through the bike path and neighborhoods surrounding West Park. This route begins and ends at our Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center.
Registration cost is $35 and includes an event T-shirt, finishers medal, and is chip timed. Placement medals are awarded to the top three overall male and female runners along with top three runners per age division. To register or for more information, visit our website at tvrpd.org or call our office at 661-822-3228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.