Stop by the V.F.W during Mountain Festival weekend.

Friday night - Aug. 19

Start your weekend with live music and dancing

Saturday night - Aug. 20

Come and enjoy a delicious dinner, then dance the night away under the stars to another one of your favorite country bands.

Dinner is served starting at 6 p.m. The V.F.W. is located at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, please call 661-822-7500.

Everyone is welcome to attend!

