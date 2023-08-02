Welcome to the 60th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival! Each year, we at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce have the pleasure of hosting this multifaceted event, and this year’s diamond anniversary is going to be spectacular!
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival began with the intention to celebrate this town’s unique history and its close-knit community. Sixty years ago the festival was an exciting new event and a gathering of a few individuals. Now, for this diamond anniversary, Mountain Festival is celebrating growth with a vendor fair featuring dozens of vendors, live music, food trucks, a fun zone for kids, and a beer garden; a community parade; an exciting classic automobile show called Thunder on the Mountain; and a new musical and craft beer event called Green Street Get Down; and so much more!
These events are just a few of the activities that guests and residents will enjoy during the Mountain Festival. Tehachapi businesses and organizations join in the celebration as well. You’ll have a chance to warm up with the Mountain Gallop 5K run, then delight in the talents of bull riders at the rodeo, and loosen up at the end of the day with dinner and dancing at the VFW.
This guide shares all the exciting details of this popular event so you can make the most of the weekend. Don’t forget to stop by the Visitor Center at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd.for more information about attractions, local restaurants, museums, walking tours, entertainment, wine tasting and more. You can also learn more at VisitTehachapi.com.
A special thank you to WM for being the presenting sponsor for The Tehachapi Mountain Festival diamond anniversary, as well as hours of dedication and hard work from local residents and Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce members. Welcome to Tehachapi! We hope you enjoy yourself this weekend.
Clare Scotti is executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
