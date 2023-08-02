Wild Wind Riders Youth Equestrian Drill Team was established in 2020 by a bunch of hometown kids who wanted to do something with their horses! These kids range in age from 8 to 18 years old. They practice endlessly with each other and their horses in hopes to compete in competitions next year!
They enjoy performing at Benz Bad bulls on the 4th of July and Mountain Fest Rodeo in August. They would like to thank Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association for all the support they have given the team over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.