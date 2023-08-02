WM’s Kern County Operations is excited and honored to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Diamond Anniversary celebration of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival!
For six decades, the Mountain Festival has been a true testament to the deep sense of community pride, can-do spirit and rich history that make Tehachapi such a great place to live, work and visit.
At WM, we’re dedicated to improving the quality of life for our neighbors — the customers and the community we serve. The Tehachapi Mountain Festival is our opportunity to give back and bring families and friends together through art, music, food and fun.
On behalf of our entire Kern County Operations team, we are proud to join with the many volunteers and sponsors that make the Tehachapi Mountain Festival possible and thank the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to be a part of such a beloved tradition.
We look forward to celebrating with you all at Philip Marx Central Park, the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds, and throughout downtown Tehachapi. Cheers to 60 years!
