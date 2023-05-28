The next meeting of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will be on Monday, June 5, at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Doors open at 9 a.m. for socializing with the meeting at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Cheryl Nieman, teaching techniques for reverse applique.
The Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will have a booth at the Maker's Market on June 10 and 11. The group will sell tickets for the Opportunity Quilt. Also there will be a Raffle Basket with 100 Fat Quarters and our cookbooks.
