The next meeting of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will be on Sept. 12. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church. The guest speaker will be Molly Hamilton McNally, a world-renowned, award-winning quilter.
