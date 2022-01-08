Ever wondered about the star of Bethlehem?
We just celebrated Christmas, and we heard about a star over Bethlehem. Today there are computer programs that can recreate the night sky over Israel at the time of Christ. Amazingly, there were signs in the sky announcing the birth of a king, and there was a “star” that appeared to stop over Bethlehem.
You are invited to watch an exciting one-hour movie about these events at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Summit Christian Fellowship 414 S. Curry St. Admission is free.
