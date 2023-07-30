Tehachapi Museum has a gift shop that helps in paying operational expenses. One section of the shop features books written by local authors.
Many museum visitors are unaware of the wide range of books offered for sale. That has prompted the Board of Directors to establish the first Saturday of each month as Book of the Month Day. It will be held on regular Saturday hours, from noon until 4 p.m.
One book will be featured each month, and the author will be present to answer questions or have conversation about the book. The Aug. 5 session features Pat Gracey, a longtime resident of the area.
Gracey’s book is titled "Spirit of Tehachapi." It consists of her memories as well as stories told to her by others. Although born in Tehachapi, her parents moved here when she was a child. She grew up in Tehachapi during the 1940s and early 1950s. After marrying her U.S. serviceman husband, they moved according to his assignments. In 1976 they moved “home,” and Gracey has lived here ever since. She welcomes any and all who would like to come and just chat about their memories of Tehachapi.
Museum directors have added an incentive for buying items from the shop. It is called Christmas in July, but will extend through August. Gift items, which make nice presents for yourself and others, will be discounted for those two months. The Museum, located at 310 S. Green St., is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.