Tehachapi Museum has a gift shop where sales help in paying operational expenses. Many visitors enjoy browsing in that area after exploring the many exhibits.
Museum directors have recently added an incentive for buying items from the shop. It is called Christmas in July, but will extend through August. Gift items, which make nice presents for yourself and others, will be discounted for those two months.
The Museum, located at 310 S. Green St., is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. Exhibits change frequently, so there are always interesting things to see.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
