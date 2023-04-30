A visit to the Tehachapi Museum is always interesting because, in addition to the permanent exhibits, there is always something new to see.
This month there are some special items in the museum gift shop. They are collector plates from Copenhagen Porcelain Company in Denmark, which were made for Mother’s Day each year. Printed on each plate is the date of they year they were issued and Danish words for Mother’s Day. They are being sold for just $10 and make a nice gift for mothers.
The gift shop is open during museum hours, which are Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The featured Copenhagen Porcelain plates were donated, and all proceeds benefit the Tehachapi Heritage League, which maintains the museum and the Errea House.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
