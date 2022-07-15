Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Music at Cub Lake from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
ACME Music Company — comprised of three local musicians described as a computer guy, a history teacher and a heating salesman — will perform country, classic rock and standards from multiple decades.
BVSCAA will be sell raffle tickets for a four-day stay in a one-bedroom time share in Solvang at this concert.
Call Anya at 661-435-0667 or Michelle at 661-972-2519 for a gate pass.
