There are new discoveries in space and Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club members want to understand what is happening.
TMD Club has invited Jeff Cheezum, an aerospace engineer, to speak at their meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Kelcy's Restaurant. Cheezum spent 15 years as the lead Sunshield Responsible Design Engineer for the James Webb Space Telescope.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets the first Thursday of each month at Kelcy’s Restaurant. The social dinner time is 5 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. All Democrats are invited to attend. More information is available at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
