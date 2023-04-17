National days of prayer have been declared all the way back to the times of the 13 colonies, and then by Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan made it law that the first Thursday in May would always be the National Day of Prayer. This year it will fall on Thursday, May 4. In light of all of the divisiveness and the danger that our country is in, asking God’s help seems like a great idea!
In Tehachapi, there will be two main events on May 4. There will be a Prayer Rally in front of City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. Pastor Ken Burton of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will lead singing, and National Day of Prayer coordinator Brian Drucker will bring a short message. The focus of the meeting will be on actual prayers for our nation. Local pastors will lead us in prayers targeting seven key areas: our government, our educational system, our businesses, our military, our media, our churches and our families.
At 7 p.m., the festivities will continue with an All-City Church Service, hosted this year by Christian Life Assembly of God Church at 920 W. Valley Blvd. Pastor Nick Smith from C.L.A. will bring the message and their praise team will lead worship. Again, local pastors will lead us in prayer for the nation, as well as for our community.
These gatherings bring together people of faith from many different churches and denominations. It is a wonderful time, not only to ask God to help our nation, but also to come together with people from other churches and experience a real unity of purpose. Though these gatherings are primarily Christian in nature, people of all faiths are encouraged to seek God’s help on this special day. Please mark Thursday, May 4, on your calendar.
Brian Drucker is the Tehachapi area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer.
