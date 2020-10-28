Oct. 28 is National First Responders Day.
Tehachapi News is taking the time to salute the women and men who serve our community day in and day out. These are the people who vow to take immediate action to save life and property when it matters most.
No matter their badge or agency, they have made a commitment to serve others, often when people are suffering most.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to also include those working in hospitals to save lives.
We invite you to share in saying "thank you" to all those who are going above and beyond the call of duty during these particularly difficult times.
— Christine Peterson, executive editor
