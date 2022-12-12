Wreaths will be placed at the gravesites of 745 veterans at Tehachapi Westside and Eastside cemeteries on Saturday.
They are official Wreaths Across America locations, and there will be a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 3,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission of remember, honor, teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures, according to a news release from organizers.
Events will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way (behind Home Depot), and approximately 10:15 a.m. the same day at Eastside Cemetery, 820 Burnett Road. There will also be a ceremony at 5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Groups including 5150 Dieselz, American Legion Riders, American Legions, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legions, Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948, Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers, Patriot Guard Riders invite veterans, active service members and the entire community to attend.
