Jessica Martin took this photo in her yard in Bear Valley Springs of a male Lesser Goldfinch on her sunflowers.
Lesser Goldfinches (Spinus psaltria) can be found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains during the warmer months. They eat primarily seeds from the Sunflower family, which includes thistles, and they can often be found clinging upside down to slender seed stalks that have bowed under even the light weight of this very small bird.
They are one of the few creatures that seem able to make use of invasive yellow starthistle, and you can see Lesser Goldfinches in late summer and autumn as they feed on the seedheads of these reviled weeds.
There are three species of Goldfinches that can be found in the Tehachapi Mountains: Lesser, American and Lawrence’s Goldfinches. Lessers are the species most commonly seen. All three species are gregarious and often form flocks outside the breeding season as they forage.
Oldtimers often referred to Goldfinches as “wild canaries” because of their yellow coloration, small size, and pretty vocalizations. Their ornithological name, Spinus psaltria, derives from Spinos, a bird from ancient Greek writing that is unidentified but believed to be a type of finch, and from the Greek word for “singing” or “to play the lyre.”
Lesser Goldfinches will readily come to bird feeders, particularly if the feed provided includes black oil sunflowers seeds or seeds from nyjer thistle.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.