Toshimi Kristof was hiking in Bear Valley Springs with her husband, Les, when they encountered this Bobcat (Lynx rufus) sheltering inside the darkness of a culvert. Toshimi took this photo, with the resulting optical illusion looking like the silhouette of a cat against a full moon.
With their quiet feline ways of moving, and their camouflage coats that enable them to blend into landscapes, Bobcats are able to live in close proximity to people, often without being detected.
Bobcats are not considered very social animals, with adults living a mostly solitary existence. If you happen to see more than one Bobcat together, it is usually a female and her half-grown kittens, which she raises herself without any assistance from the male who sired them.
However, males and females do consort with each other on occasion (as evidenced by the resulting Bobcat kittens!) and they can spend seemingly affectionate time together before the male returns to his territory and they go their separate ways.
Periodically people will report seeing "Lynx" in the Tehachapi Mountains, but there has never been a confirmed sighting of an actual Canadian Lynx. Bobcats are in the Lynx genus, but they are smaller than their northern cousins.
Some Bobcats can get quite large, however, which may have convinced people that they have seen a Lynx. Bobcats also range widely in coloration, from the "cool" part of the color spectrum to the "warm" end — from very gray to very orange.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Bobcat is tükütsi, pronounced tuh-kuhts.
