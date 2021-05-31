Toshimi Kristof took this photo at her home in Bear Valley Springs of a Bobcat on its way to get a drink at one of the water sources that Toshimi and her husband, Les, keep available for wildlife.
Toshimi explained how she happened to get this shot: "I was sitting in my office and I started hearing noisy California Quail warning calls. I looked outside, and there was a young bobcat working its way through my yard. The funny thing was, the quail followed the cat ... anyway the cat stopped by my water and it was drinking water for a long time. It must have been very thirsty."
Bobcats can derive some of the moisture they need from the game that they catch, but they may go for several days without a successful hunt, so they will drink water when they can.
Bobcats typically maintain at least three different denning sites in different locations, and they will alternate between them. This is especially true of female Bobcats, and when they have kittens, they will move them periodically by carrying one at a time in their mouth. This is to help conceal them to protect the kittens from predation. While adult Bobcats fear few predators aside from Mountain Lions and Coyotes, Bobcat kittens are vulnerable to attack from a number of different animals, including Great-horned Owls, Golden Eagles, and even unrelated adult male Bobcats.
Bobcats will take a wide variety of prey animals, but their favorites are usually rabbits and hares.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Bobcat is tükütsi, pronounced TUH-kuhts.
